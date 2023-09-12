We really don’t need to know anything else. Suppose Representative James Comer and his colleagues discover nothing more about the Biden family business and the situation remains exactly as it is now. Even so, we already know that Joe Biden is corrupt.

He may not be Representative William Jefferson, a corrupt man with money in the freezer, or Governor Rod Blagojevich, a corrupt man who will sell his Senate seat, but Biden is complicit in an inherently corrupt enterprise that centered on selling access to him when he was still a high-ranking American government official who had incredible power and was tasked with dealing with sensitive matters.

Consider the case of Burisma, the corrupt Ukrainian energy company that generously paid its son, Robert Hunter Biden, to serve on its board of directors.

At any point, Biden could have shut down this operation to prevent his son from getting involved, and at several points it should have been obvious — if it wasn’t already — what was going on. Biden did nothing and, in fact, collaborated in this.

In other words, he became part of a grotesque influence-peddling scheme that benefited his family. Is there some standard by which this is acceptable?

The short version of Burisma’s background is that the company was founded by Mykola “Nikolay” Zlochevsky, who had to flee after the fall of Viktor Yanukovych’s government in the Maidan Revolution. Petro Poroshenko’s new government has placed Zlochevsky under investigation. (The practice of investigating and prosecuting officials of the previous regime is quite common in obscure parts of the world, and now, of course, in the United States as well).

So, Burisma needed a helping hand. The company put Hunter Biden on the board for $1 million a year, shortly after then-Vice President Biden, in charge of Ukraine policy, was in Kiev for meetings in April 2014. Hunter’s business partner, Devon Archer, had a similar arrangement.

It was completely obvious why the Ukrainian company wanted the American vice president’s son on the board. (Hunter’s salary was cut in half when his father stepped down).

Assuming, however, for the sake of argument that Joe Biden was not aware of the Hunter deal beforehand, once he found out, the correct and honest thing to do would have been to say, “No, I’m sorry, there’s no way a son of mine would get benefits in a foreign country that is part of my policy area.”

Instead, Burisma immediately started asking what they were paying for. Shortly after Hunter joined the payroll, Burisma CFO Vadym Pozharsky sent an email requesting that Hunter and Archer “use their influence” (they don’t call it trafficking of influence for nothing) to stop the investigation into Zlochevsky and the company.

A year later, Pozharsky was invited to a dinner, attended by Joe Biden, at Café Milano, in Georgetown. By the way, Russian oligarch Yelena Baturina was also present, who gave Hunter and Archer $3.5 million [R$ 17,2 milhões na cotação atual].

Again, if Vice President Biden had innocently shown up to this dinner, having no idea that these shady characters who were paying his son excessive amounts of money would be there, he could have reprimanded Hunter the next day and insisted that such activity stop.

No such resentment occurred and Pozharsky was duly grateful. “Dear Hunter,” he wrote later, “thank you for inviting me to DC and for giving me the opportunity to meet your father and spend time together.”

Ultimately, though, Pozharsky didn’t want vibes, he wanted results.

In November, he wrote to Hunter and Archer his concerns that a proposed deal with another company, Blue Star Strategies, did not reference the “concrete, tangible results we set out to achieve.”

He feared that the country had not “offered any names of senior U.S. officials here in Ukraine (e.g., the U.S. Ambassador) or Ukrainian officials (the President of Ukraine, chief of staff, Prosecutor General) as “targets.” key” to improving Nikolay’s situation [isto é, de Zlochevsky] in Ukraine”.

He wanted “concrete results,” especially a list of top names with “political decision-making power in the US” who would go to Ukraine to achieve the “ultimate goal of closing any cases/persecutions against Nikolay in Ukraine.”

He referred to all of this as “our joint efforts” and Hunter assured him that “we are all aligned.”

Nothing about this was subtle. Are we really supposed to believe that everyone here knew the outcome—both the people paying the money and the people receiving it—except the guy who rose to second place in the United States government, who had been in Washington for decades and saw it all?

A month later, Burisma had a board meeting in Dubai, where it had to meet since Zlochevsky could not return to Ukraine. His legal problems were the focus of the discussions.

Subsequently, Nikolay Zlochevsky and Vadym Pozharsky requested an urgent private meeting with Hunter and Archer.

At that meeting, Pozharsky asked Hunter, “Can you call your father?” This request was surprisingly inappropriate. But lo and behold, Hunter called his dad.

Hunter told the vice president that he was with “Nikolay and Vadym,” and the vice president apparently didn’t need a reminder of who they were. The deals were not discussed directly, except that Hunter insisted that his Ukrainian associates and benefactors “needed their support.”

Once again, here is a moment of righteous indignation. How dare you call me to promote your shady dealings with despicable foreigners who hope to benefit from your proximity to power?

There was none of that. It turns out that within days — days — Joe Biden traveled to Ukraine. The vice president met with Poroshenko to urge him to fire prosecutor Viktor Shokin.

This was a shocking and blatant conflict of interest. There are some things an honest politician could have done to avoid it. He could have demanded that Hunter leave the Burisma board immediately. Or he could have recused himself from all matters relating to Ukraine, given his son’s business dealings directly involved his conduct as vice president.

Of course, he did neither. Biden followed a path that suited the interests of his son and his business partner.

Now, there were other reasons to seek Shokin’s dismissal, but politicians who want to be above suspicion stay a hundred kilometers away from such situations. Biden clearly did not do so because the family business depended on Hunter’s involvement in this type of work.

The golden goose depended on two things: Biden being in positions of power or potentially occupying them in the future, and Hunter taking advantage of his proximity to power. Both sides of the equation were necessary, without one the business model would collapse.

Not only did Biden do nothing to stop the scheme, he also helped cover up for Hunter.

On the day of that Burisma board meeting in Dubai, Hunter’s business partner, Eric Schwerin, emailed a draft statement to Vice President Biden’s communications director, Kate Bedingfield, to head off potential questions about the business doubtful of your son. He proposed this:

“Hunter Biden joined the Board to strengthen corporate governance and transparency at a company working to promote energy security in Ukraine. These are also the goals of the United States. Far from being out of sync with America’s policies, the Council is working to lead this private energy company into the kind of future that is critical to a free and strong Ukraine. These are goals that attracted not only Hunter to the effort, but also respected American and European political and business leaders.“

Bedingfield responded by email to Schwerin, saying the vice president had approved a statement to be released on his behalf if anyone asked about Hunter:

“Hunter Biden is a private citizen and a lawyer. The Vice President does not endorse any particular company and has no involvement with this company. The Vice President has lobbied aggressively for years — both publicly with groups like the U.S.-Ukraine Business Forum and privately in meetings with Ukrainian leaders — so that Ukraine makes every effort to investigate and prosecute corruption in accordance with the rule of law. Once again, it will be a key focus during his trip this week.”

The statement approved by the vice president was slightly less shameful than Schwerin’s version, but still fundamentally dishonest.

Those responsible for Burisma still thought they had made a good investment. Certainly no one on the “Biden side” of the deal was trying to convince them otherwise. Early the following year, in 2016, Zlochevsky reportedly told an FBI informant he asked about the Shokin investigation: “Don’t worry. Hunter will handle all of these matters through his father.”

Later, Zlochevsky also told the informant that he paid $10 million [R$ 49,3 milhões] in total to Joe and Hunter Biden. He vilified Hunter, saying his dog was smarter but that Biden’s son needed to be on the board “for everything to be OK.”

Needless to say, this is not dignified or honorable work, but it is certainly profitable. A more responsible public administrator than Joe Biden would not have tolerated this for a minute—in fact, he would have felt ashamed and outraged by it.

Instead, he was on board. The assumption at the beginning of this article – that we will not learn more about Joe Biden’s involvement in these negotiations – will likely not be the case. But we already know everything we need to about Joe Biden.

