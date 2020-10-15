No restaurant visits after 9 p.m., no visits to friends – public social life should largely come to a standstill during the night in France from next Saturday in Paris and the surrounding area and eight other large urban areas. This is the curfew that President Emmanuel Macron announced on Wednesday evening in a television interview that was followed by around 20 million French people.

The new restrictions in the fight against the pandemic should apply for four weeks, possibly longer. Violations of the nightly curfew between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. should be punished with fines of 135 euros. The government in Paris, on the other hand, is milder with those who want to travel in the coming weeks: Anyone planning a family visit on All Saints Day, for example, does not have to expect restrictions.

This is based on a consideration that also influences political decisions to combat pandemics in other countries in Europe such as Great Britain and Germany. The point is to flatten the exponentially increasing curve of the number of infections before Christmas, when there are numerous family visits in normal times.

In Great Britain there was a discussion about a possible “circuit break” lockdown, with which control over the virus could be restored in particularly affected regions in England after the advice of a scientific advisory body. Prime Minister Boris Johnson does not want to rule out such a lockdown for the near future. Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) had also declared in Germany that the citizens had to be clear that they decided today whether Christmas could still take place in the usual form.

France would not, however, be France if, after Macron’s announcement, an extensive debate had not started immediately about how the new measures should be interpreted and who can make use of an exemption. Of the 18 to 20 million people in France who will be affected by the curfew from Saturday, workers who work nightly, as well as those in the health sector and the police, are to be excluded.

Morning rush hour traffic is targeted on Twitter

On Twitter, users made fun of the fact that walking alone or together at night should be more dangerous from a virological point of view than waiting for the metro, close together on the platform in the morning rush hour. However, the measures announced by Macron actually follow the motto: work (and prevent another economic slump) yes, evening partying no.

Meanwhile, during the first wave of the pandemic, the French gained experience with the newly imposed health emergency, which grants the head of state Macron extensive powers in the fight against the pandemic. The state of emergency already existed for the period from 23. March to 10th July. At that time, the rule was that people working from home, for example, were only allowed to move within a radius of one kilometer from their place of residence. A declaration had to be carried along in which the reasons for leaving the apartment – for example to play sports – were listed.

Polemical comparisons with the Nazi era

It remains to be seen how the population will accept the night curfew. In any case, the journalist Judith Waintraub once set a polemical tone on Twitter. She wrote that the “ID card” was returning with the new measures. With this, Waintraub was alluding to the occupation of Paris by the Nazis and the persecution of the Jews. It is not uncommon for references to the Nazi era to be used as a sort of murderous argument in the political debate in France.

According to the latest figures, 22,591 new infections were last registered in France within 24 hours. This was the third time in six days that the number was above 20,000. How threatening the infection process is now is also evident in Strasbourg, the seat of the European Parliament. The plenary session originally planned for the coming week has been canceled. It should now take place as a video conference.