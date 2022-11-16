There correct wording on the document of a little girl is that of ‘parent’ and not that of ‘father’ and ‘mother’. This was decided by the Civil Court of Rome by accepting the appeal presented by two mothers, the legal one and the adoptive one, against a January 2019 decree by the then Interior Minister Matteo Salvini.

The pair of mothers, according to what has been learned, presented themselves to the Municipality to ask for an identity card, but there they were told that the words ‘father and mother or whoever takes their place’ were needed. The two mothers then turned to the ordinary court and the judge agreed with them.

L’order of the Civil Court of Rome on the status of parent in the electronic identity card

dates back to September 9, 2022 and was not challenged by the Ministry of the Interior. The decision – sources from Palazzo Chigi inform us – will be examined by the Government with particular attention because it presents obvious problems of execution e puts the personal identification system at risk.

The deputy prime minister who authored the decree did not like the decision. According to the Civil Court of Rome, using the words father and mother (the most beautiful words in the world) on the identity card would be a violation of EU and international standards, hence the decision to replace them with the more neutral word ‘parent’. Are the words mum and dad illegal or discriminatory? I am speechlessbut really,” he commented on social media.

The deputy of the Brothers of Italy, Carolina Varchi, announces the battle. “We are surprised by the decision of the civil court of Rome which, accepting an appeal, establishes that the neutral wording of parent must appear on the identity document of a child. Brothers of Italy will oppose this drift and will fight in Parliament to defend the traditional family composed of mother and father”.

He asks instead sanctions for former interior ministers Salvini and Lamorgese the spokesman of the LGBT+ Gay Party Fabrizio Marrazzo according to which “the Father and Mother circular, which Salvini made in 2019, to forbid the children of LGBT+ couples from having the names of both fathers or mothers on their documents” caused “damage to minors, for example at school, in hospitals, at borders and in many other cases where only one parent was recognised”. This is why Marrazzo asks “that Salvini and the former minister Lamorgese, who did not want to modify this discriminatory circular be sanctioned, politics cannot be done on people’s skin, creating damage without ever having any sanctions”, he concludes.