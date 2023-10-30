Yes to the premiership, stop to the nomination of senators for life: there is an agreement in the CDX

Not only the maneuver but also the reforms at the center of the summit between Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the other majority leaders: the League leader Matteo Salvini, the FI leader Antonio Tajani, and the centrists Maurizio Lupi and Lorenzo Cesa. Agreement reached on maneuver and premiership.

As a majority, “we also agree on the text on the reforms that will be represented at the next Council of Ministers”. Thus Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani leaving Palazzo Chigi at the end of the majority summit.’ The text of the dbill will be examined by the Council of Ministers scheduled for Friday 3 November”. This was reported by a note from Palazzo Chigi

“Today at Palazzo Chigi majority gave the green light to the presentation of my bill on constitutional reform in the Council of Ministers on Friday 3 November. Once again the center-right confirms itself as compact. We have made a big step forward towards the ‘reform of reforms’ which will give stability to the country and restore centrality to the citizens’ vote with the direct election of the prime minister”. The Minister of Institutional Reforms, Elisabetta Casellati, wrote this on social media.

Agreement reached on the premiership, bill in the next Council of Ministers

“On the direct election of the Prime Minister there was an excellent job by our minister Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati. I think the time has finally come to make citizens count more in the choice of their representatives” Forza Italia spokesperson Raffaele Nevi anticipated in the morning. “We have shared all the content that was proposed to us, I think that the Council of Ministers this week he will approve the bill and then there will be its process”. Thus the leader of We Moderates, Maurizio Lupi, confirmed the majority agreement reached on the premiership at the summit on reforms. On possible changes regarding senators for life, Lupi didn’t say anything: “We leave the CDM the possibility of proposing the constitutional bill and illustrating it. The important thing is that once again the majority is united on the key points with which it presented itself at the elections”.

With the introduction of premiership there will also be a stop to the appointment of new senators for life by the President of the Republic: the cancellation of the institute, according to what we learn from government sources, appears in the constitutional bill which will maintain the figure of the senator for life only for former presidents of the Republic. The current senators for life appointed by the Quirinale should remain in office until the end of their mandate.

“They talk about ‘Italian-style premiership’ to give themselves a tone. But the truth is that the institutional reform conceived by the right takes away the strength and authority of the Head of State and Parliament, hampering them and dangerously upsetting the essential balance of the Constitution”. Senator Dario Parrini, vice-president of the Constitutional Affairs Commission, writes this in X.

“A common sense reform is coming to the Council of Ministers on Friday. No technical governments, reversals, changes in majorities and parties in government, no appointments of new senators for life. The vote of the Italians will finally count more”. The leader of the League and deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini wrote this on social media.

