In the end, with great difficulty, Italy’s ratification of the European Stability Mechanism, the infamous Mes, will arrive. Two days ago the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti he reassured the European Commission and EU partners. Of course, for the right of Giorgia Meloni and Matteo Salvini it is not easy given the declarations, even strong ones, of the past. And the stumbling block of Parliament’s vote will not be easy to overcome. But there will be ratification. There is an entirely political motivation behind it.

In 2024 there will be the decisive European elections and Meloni, leader of the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) dreams of a great alliance with the European People’s Party (see the recent meeting in Rome with the leader of the EPP Manfred Weber) to send the left and the Socialists into opposition. It would be a historic turning point for Europe but also for Italy. In fact, the balance of the EU Commission and of the Council would also change, not only of the Eurochamber. But since a part of the Popular she is not so convinced of leaving the alliance with the Socialists to move to the right, towards the ex/post sovereigns, a signal is needed. A strong, clear and precise signal.

And the approval of the monthdespite Meloni’s doubts and fiery words from previous years, would be (probably will be) the best visiting card to convince the entire EPP to build, numbers permitting, an alliance at the European Parliament to send the left to the opposition. Of course, the 5 Stars are already attacking the premier’s “yet another reverse”, never mind. Internal controversy. To overthrow the left and rule in Brussels and Strasbourg would be such a coup for Melons which is worth the approval of the Mes. In agreement with the Draghian and pro-European Economy Minister and obviously with Forza Italia and Silvio Berlusconi.

