Max is a hero on the track. But off the track it seems like a cheapskate…

The next part may take some getting used to for many of our readers. We are going to make an article in which we do not send Max Verstappen to heaven. In fact, we’re not going to do that at all.

Max was a bit stupid. You could also say he’s a stingy guy. Because Max needs staff, but doesn’t want to pay for them. And that is still conceivable for a start-up without any problems, but absolutely not for someone who rakes in around 60 million a year…

Max Verstappen is a stingy bastard

What is the case now? Max has placed an advertisement looking for someone to join the team at Verstappen.com comes to strengthen. After all the rosy pictures that were painted, things came to a head at the end of the vacancy. Watch.

Read? So you can come and work for Max, but you won’t get paid a cent for it. Yes, you get a discount that hideous mess the merchandise sold through the shop. It’s nice that you can go hungry because you don’t have money to buy food, but you can do so in a shirt from Max…

Social media exploded after people got wind of the vacancy. And rightly so, because come on. Knieperd. With your 60 million a year, but no minimum wage for your employees. It’s also really sad.

Anyway. If you are interested in a position where you have to work your butt off, you risk the wrath of Verstappen senior and you don’t get a cent for it… Then you are out of luck. The advertisement was quickly removed from the site. Just as the comments under the messages on X.

Not smart this Max, not smart. Especially because this time, despite all the nonsense, it is actually right that people think something about this.

