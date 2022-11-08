in what Microsoft finishes buying Activision or notit became clear what is going to happen with Call of Duty during 2023. According to a fiscal report, next year we will have a full premium launch.

Although the idea sounds like a change of plans because of what was said at the time that in 2023 there would be no Call of Duty and that another complete game of the franchise would arrive until 2024, It seems that there was an adjustment in the ideas.

The issue here is that, it seems that this is not the whole truth. Jason SchreierBloomberg clarified that the next title, the one developed by Treyarch, will not be released until 2024. In 2023, what is coming is a premium (paid) expansion that Sledgehammer is working on.

Source: Activision

This addition to CoD MWII is supposed to bring a lot of additional content and that’s why they’re calling it a full release, but ultimately it’s some kind of DLC. What we must not lose sight of is that the Sledgehammer team would no longer develop complete games, or at least that is what it seems.

Call of Duty: Rumors, myths and what is really going to happen

There are a lot of rumors right now surrounding Call of Duty. For example, there’s supposed to be a zombie mode solo releasewhich doesn’t sound unreasonable given that it’s something that fans enjoy playing.

The possibility of launching a CoD with a collection of maps from previous games to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the series, but this could very well make its way to Modern Warfare II.

To that we must add that what is going to happen is the next game in the series that will come out in 2024, while something extra is coming for Modern Warfare II in 2023.

While these doubts are resolved, we must also report that MWII has already made a billion dollars in its first 10 days, setting a record for the franchise.

What do you think about this new? It excites you? Do not forget to share your opinion with us in the comments area. You can also contact us through Discord, Twitter Y Facebook.