The BMW 850 Restomod has a V8, just like the modern M850, but one that wants to make revs.

Yesterday this epic E30 M3 restomod was reviewed. That was an M3 that had been converted with a 5.0 V10 that had been boosted to 635 hp. That sounds like music in the hours. Literal. The people behind that project are from Rider Projects (yes, with a ‘k’ instead of a ‘c’) from Miami.

Today we have this BMW 850 restomod for you. Also here they have completely rebuilt the car. That may go further than factory new, because the car is completely stripped and then built up with new (and better) parts. Think of the Eibach springs and Bilstein dampers. But also a new engine and new interior.

BMW 850 resto mod

The result is the ‘Project 8’. The nice thing is that they want the car to look as classic as possible. Usually it is just the opposite, that one wants the car in question to appear as modern as possible.

In this case an 850i from 1991 was used, but in principle you can use any BMW 8 Series of the E31, also the 840i or 850CSI. Although the latter would be a bit of a shame.

This BMW 850 restomod therefore had the V12 under the hood. That engine runs extremely nicely, but like a Jaguar V12 from the 1980s, it’s very good at converting gasoline to, er, yes, just heat. Because the BMW 850i does not deliver much power with 299 hp. The V12 from Mercedes (albeit somewhat larger) had more than 400 hp at that time.

M3 engine

It doesn’t matter, because there is now another engine, namely the S65B40-V8 from the BMW M3 of the E90 generation. In this case, the engine is still largely standard, but you can have it tickled on request. With the S65 engine, the Project 8 becomes a different type of car with a lighter and high-revving engine in the front.

If you want a heavier and more torquey block: the 4.9 V8 from the BMW Z8 is also possible. The 5.0 V10 from the BMW M6 is also an option. Or you pick them from the E39 and E60 M5 respectively.

This BMW 850 restomod is painted in a bronze-brown tint that goes surprisingly well with the orange clignoteurs and the all-beige interior. The rims are very nice HRE copies, model Vintage 501 with golden heart. Of course you can select a different rim and color combination.

It is not known what it will all cost, but yesterday’s M3 conversion cost about 350,000 excluding the M3. We estimate that it is at least the same for this 8 Series. Fortunately, an 8 Series is slightly easier to obtain than an M3.

