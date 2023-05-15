An exciting breakthrough has shocked the scientific community: renowned astronomers have confirmed the existence of indications of extraterrestrial life in Venusthe second planet of our solar system.

After years of exhaustive observation, this fascinating discovery has been published in the prestigious journal Nature Astronomy, perplexing experts and astronomy enthusiasts around the world.

The finding is intrinsically related to the presence of a particular molecule, known as “phosphine,” which occurs in abundance on Earth.

In addition, evidence has been found of microorganisms capable of surviving in environments where oxygen is present. This amazing phenomenon has led scientists to consider the possibility of “alien aerial” life in the high Venusian clouds.

Decades ago, experts turned their attention to Venus, believing that this enigmatic planet could harbor microbes. Now, this finding confirms their hypothesis and represents a significant step in the relentless search for life beyond our own world.

The discovery was made thanks to the joint contribution of two powerful telescopes: the James Clerk Maxwell Telescope, located in Hawaii, and the Alma Telescope, in Chile.

These instruments made it possible to compare data and find an amazing coincidence that supports the existence of life on Venus, a milestone that revolutionizes our understanding of the universe.

Experts emphasize that the phosphine molecule is composed mainly of hydrogen and phosphorus. However, some scientists raise the possibility that these processes are of natural origin and time is still required to confirm this momentous information with certainty.

In a revealing interview with Professor Jane Greaves, published in Semana magazine, it was revealed that this startling discovery was actually the product of an experiment carried out “out of sheer curiosity.”

The specialist, who is part of the Royal Astronomical Society (RAS), described the finding as a real shock to the scientific community.

It is not the first time that Venus has become the focus of attention. In March of this year, NASA revealed radar images obtained during the Magellan mission, which revealed the existence of no less than 85,000 volcanoes on the Venusian planet.

These land bodies, the vast majority of which are less than five kilometers in diameter, have perplexed scientists, who continue to explore the mysteries hidden in this intriguing world.

Without a doubt, this impressive discovery marks a before and after in our understanding of the cosmos. The existence of extraterrestrial life on Venus invites us to reflect on our previous conceptions and to continue exploring the limits of the universe.