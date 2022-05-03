You see that miracles do exist for those who do not lose faith and proof of this we have the Cañoneros de Mazatlán, who were favored with the combination of results they needed and for the first time they were able to qualify for the Mexican soccer playoff. The Cañoneros achieved their pass, thanks to the 4-4 tie between León and Toluca, in a scandalous scoreboard that affected both teams, since one was eliminated (La Fiera) and the other (Diablos Rojos) will have to pay the fine of 33 million pesos. Now the people of Buenos Aires will have to prepare themselves and with great desire to face Puebla in the playoffs and the people of Puebla will want to exact sweet revenge if we remember that they were defeated by Mazatlán on the last date of the calendar.

It is good to comment that while the Mazatlecos had an excellent end to the season, the Pueblans collapsed to fall to fifth place and therefore the Cañoneros will arrive at a better emotional moment for the duel of “killing to die”. The other fronts of the playoffs were as follows: Chivas vs. Pumas, Monterrey goes to San Luis and Cruz Azul vs. Necaxa. By the way, the Pumas who qualified after beating the leader Pachuca, will play the second leg tomorrow in the city of Seattle against the Sounders and for this reason Liga MX decided to schedule them until Sunday against Chivas in a measure that seems very fair.

Adelante: We had several years without seeing a soccer game at the Dorados stadium, but we decided to end the streak last weekend, to enjoy the somersault of the Third Division fish that beat Chalco three-nil to sneak in to the quarter-final phase of subsidiary clubs.

The eleven commanded by Sergio. Quiroz gave the duel a definitive direction in the second half by scoring a couple of goals against his rival who could not stand the pace of the game due to very hot weather.

Without a doubt, the victory of the Doraditos is very fair, as they go for their second title in a row and where several youngsters are already shaping up to be taken into account in the first team that plays in the Expansion League.

The trip to Coloso del Humaya also helped us to see the conditions in which the stadium is doing and the truth is that we were surprised by the good condition of the field’s grass, which looked terrible in Expansion matches.

Of course, it is clear that all its infrastructure needs a good “cat’s hand”, because in these conditions it cannot be considered as a First Division place.

CELEBRATIONS. This afternoon in the fields of Sagarpa there will be a double celebration. In one of them the birthday of the seasoned Morito-Tirso Manjarrez player, Rodolfo “Fito” Sarabia and in the other the umpteenth farewell of Jorge “Rolex” Luna, who now assures that on Wednesday he is going to Tijuana. And hopefully so, because otherwise the one who is going to have to enter an Alcoholics Anonymous center is his compadre Gerardo “Chavirone” Chavira.

But we sincerely hope that both Sarabia and Luna have a good time and of course we’ll be there with them. And she already knows that if she wants a good cake, we’ll gladly bring it to her, it’s just a matter of asking us in time.

