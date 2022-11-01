Sometimes you have to look beyond just the name. Technically, Oetker and Pepper are both doctors, but they shouldn’t be your first choice for serious complaints. And sure, Subaru also makes boxer engines, but to put one in your Porsche 911 GT3, that might go a bit far. Although, we have to admit it’s a pretty cool project.

Shame to grab a GT3 for this project? Somehow yes, but on the other hand the car was worth little anyway. This Porsche 911 GT3 of the 997 generation was purchased as a separate body with damage. The engine was already gone, as were many other parts. The backer behind this project is oil company Eneos (which you know from F1) and they built this project for the SEMA show in Las Vegas.

The four-cylinder is lighter and more powerful

Subaru’s 2.5-liter boxer engine is nearly 80 kilograms lighter than the original six-cylinder and with a large turbo, the four-cylinder would be more powerful than the standard engine. A somewhat warped comparison, but logic has not been the main motivation at any step in this project. On top of the engine is a large STI intercooler and under the block you can see the BorgWarner turbo.

The Porsche 911 GT3 with Subaru engine received a body kit inspired by the GT3R race car. To make it extra clear that it is a creation of Victor Frankenstein (also a doctor you shouldn’t necessarily trust, by the way), a color scheme was chosen that is clearly a nod to Subaru’s rally past. Includes Rotiform gold rims.

The Subaru boxer engine in this Porsche 911 GT3 produces 550 horsepower and power goes to the rear wheels only. The transmission that is used also comes from Subaru. Faruk Kugay of DevSpeed ​​Motorsports will use the Porsche 911 GT3 STI on the track.