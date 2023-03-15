Jannik Sinner reaches the quarterfinals in Indian Wells for the first time in his career, the first Masters 1000 of the season. The blue, seeded number eleven, beat the Swiss Stan Wawrinka 6-1 6-4 in one hour and 39 minutes. A match, despite the score, very beautiful from a technical point of view and much more fought than you think, with a Stan who has dusted off shots of ancient beauty and a Sinner there to respond blow for blow.

Battle

—

This is demonstrated by the first three, very long games, when Jannik canceled three very insidious break points which, if made, could exalt Wawrinka, making him even more dangerous, but Sinner immediately quenched the ambitions of the three-time Grand Slam winner, close to 38, breaking him in turn and then flying to 6-1, the score with which the first fraction ended. In the second, ready to go and Wawrinka rises again, immediately snatching the serve from Sinner and going up 2-0 40-15, then suffering the comeback and counterbreak by Jannik, very good at exploiting above all Wawrinka’s disastrous percentages with the second. Since then it has been a war of nerves: the Swiss is more effective on short exchanges, Sinner, younger and fresher, wins the longer ones, and it is here that the game is decided, given that the latter are clearly in the majority (even at because of the slow field). Jannik saves two more break points on 4-3 to then fly up to the final 6-4.