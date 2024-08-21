Former US President Barack Obama rocked the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Tuesday, August 20, with a rousing defense of Kamala Harris’s presidential candidacy. “America is ready for a new chapter”he said, to loud cheers at Chicago’s United Center.

We’re ready for President Kamala Harris. And Kamala Harris is ready for the job.

“We’re ready for President Kamala Harris. And Kamala Harris is ready for the job,” he added. “Yes, she can!” Obama exclaimed, to the crowd’s chants, an adaptation of the hopeful slogan that marked his rise to the presidency in 2008.

Obama entered an already excited arena thanks to his wife, Michelle Obama, who preceded him in the speech with a rousing address anchored in hope and action. In November, she said“We have the power to unite our hope with action”“. “America, hope is back.”

Michelle Obama, who was greeted with a thunderous ovation by the thousands of attendees, added: “Something wonderfully magical is in the air (…) it is the contagious power of hope,” she told the audience, which drew line after line of applause. “My friend, Kamala Harris, is more than qualified for this moment,” said the former first lady.

Michelle and Barack Obama at the Convention held on Tuesday, August 20.

The former US president arrived at the lavish Democratic event two decades after his first speech at the Convention, when he was a senator from Illinois and captivated those present with hopeful words about a future of unity.

For many, Harris’ effervescence reminds them of Obama’s thrilling run to the White House in 2008. “It was the most spectacular thing,” said Lorraine Saulino-Klein, a delegate from Florida who attended the event in 2008. “And I hope that tonight will be even more spectacular.”

The vice president made her convention debut on Monday night, just before Biden’s emotional and energetic farewell speech, which received a standing ovation for several minutes. “America, I gave you my best”said the president, who said goodbye to the audience, and gave Harris a hug, which symbolized the generational transition of the party and the passing of the baton.

To the rhythm of rap, rock, pop and even reggaeton, the nearly 5,000 Democratic delegates nominated Vice President Kamala Harris at the party’s national convention in Chicago on Tuesday to take up the candidacy for the White House.

State by state, with American music anthems such as Tupac Shakur’s ‘California Love’ or Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Born in the USA’, the delegates, accompanied by figures such as actress Eva Longoria, filmmaker Spike Lee and California Governor Gavin Newsom, sealed the future of Harris, who is preparing to live the most intense months of her career.

What’s next for Kamala Harris?

Harris attended in an impeccable electric blue suit.

Harris, 59, will face a tough fight with Republican Donald Trump to win the November 5 elections“Coach (Tim) Walz and I have been nominated to be the next vice president and president of the United States,” Harris said in a televised broadcast from neighboring Milwaukee, where she went on Tuesday to star in a campaign event. “We are so honored to be their nominees,” she added.

Harris’s event, in an impeccable electric blue suit, was scheduled in the same arena where her rival, Donald Trump, was officially inaugurated last month by the Republican National Convention. The vice president, who has revitalized the Democratic campaign, filled the 18,000-seat arena in a show of force that nips at Trump’s heels. A considerable change, moreover, compared to the Biden campaign, which did not gather crowds.

She did it for me and our family. Now that the country needs her, she is showing what we already knew: she is ready to lead.

Her husband, Doug Emhoff, the first second gentleman in American history, took on the task of painting a personal, human portrait of the candidate. “I love you and I’m so proud of how you’ve stepped up for all of us,” said Emhoff, who was introduced by his son Cole. “She did it for me and our family. Now that the country needs her, she’s showing what we already knew: She’s ready to lead, She takes on this task with joy and strength, and she will be a great president of whom we will all be very proud.“.

Emhoff captivated the Convention audience by asking them to trust Harris to take charge of the country, just as he had trusted her with his own family.

