Former US President Barack Obama shook up the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Tuesday with a rousing defense of Kamala Harris’s candidacy for president. “America is ready for a new chapter,” he said to raucous cheers at Chicago’s United Center. “We’re ready for President Kamala Harris. And Kamala Harris is ready for the job,” he added.

“Yes, she can!” Obama exclaimed, to chants from the crowd, an adaptation of the hopeful slogan that marked his rise to the presidency in 2008. Obama entered an already excited arena after being preceded in the speech by his wife, Michelle, with a rousing address rooted in hope and action.

In November, Michelle said, “we have the power to bring our hope together with action.” “America, hope is back,” said Michelle, who was greeted with a thunderous ovation by the thousands of people in attendance.

“There is something wonderfully magical in the air… it is the contagious power of hope,” she told the audience, who were applauded line after line. “My friend, Kamala Harris is more than up to this moment,” the former first lady praised.

Obama arrived at the lavish Democratic event two decades after his first speech at the convention, when he was a senator from Illinois and captivated those present with hopeful words about a future of unity.

For many, Harris’ effervescence reminds them of Obama’s thrilling 2008 White House run. “It was the most spectacular thing,” said Lorraine Saulino-Klein, a Florida delegate who attended the 2008 event. “And I hope tonight is even more spectacular.”

The vice president made her convention debut on Monday night, just before Biden’s emotional and energetic farewell speech, which received a standing ovation for several minutes. “America, I gave you my best,” said the president, who said goodbye to the audience, and gave Harris a hug, which symbolized the generational transition of the party and the passing of the baton.

To the rhythm of rap, rock, pop and even reggaeton, the nearly 5,000 Democratic delegates nominated Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday at the party’s national convention in Chicago to assume the candidacy for the White House.

State by state, with American music anthems such as Tupac Shakur’s ‘California Love’ or Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Born in the USA’, the delegates, accompanied by figures such as actress Eva Longoria, filmmaker Spike Lee and California Governor Gavin Newsom, sealed the future of Harris who is preparing to live the most intense months of her career.

Harris, 59, faces a tough race against Republican Donald Trump to win the Nov. 5 election. “Coach (Tim) Walz and I have been nominated to be the next vice president and president of the United States,” Harris said in a televised interview from neighboring Milwaukee, where she went Tuesday to star in a campaign event.

“We are so honored to be your nominee,” she added. “This is a people’s campaign, and together we will forge a new path forward.” “To everyone in Chicago and America: Thank you.” Harris’ event, in an impeccable electric blue suit, was scheduled in the same arena where her rival, Donald Trump, was officially inaugurated last month at the Republican National Convention.

The vice president, who has revitalized the Democratic campaign, packed the 18,000-seat arena in a show of force that nipped at Trump’s heels. A significant change, too, from Biden’s campaign, which drew no crowds.

Her husband, Doug Emhoff, the first second gentleman in American history, took on the task of painting a personal, human portrait of the candidate. “I love you and I’m so proud of how you’ve stepped up for all of us,” said Emhoff, who was introduced by his son Cole.

“She did it for me and our family. Now that the country needs her, she is showing what we already knew: she is ready to lead, she takes on this task with joy and strength, and she will be a great president of whom we will all be very proud.” Emhoff captivated the Convention audience, asking them to trust Harris to take the reins of the country, just as he had entrusted her with his own family.