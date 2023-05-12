What is more irritating: a traffic light that seems to stay on red for hours or a group of cyclists that spread across the entire width of the road? The answer is: both at the same time. Because if you are behind a group of cyclists with your bike, you may have to wait a long time. It seems that cyclists on expensive racing bikes have to stand for a long time at a red traffic light. Councilor at the Municipality of Groningen Rom Rustebiel complains about this on Twitter.

A fanatical cyclist wants to have the best possible material. With racing bicycles, this means that the two-wheeler must be as light as possible, so the cycling world also uses carbon fiber for this. Traffic lights don’t detect these expensive road bikes, but that’s not because the bike is too light. In principle, it has nothing to do with the price tag, although carbon fiber bicycles are not cheap. It has to do with the way traffic lights recognize vehicles.

How do traffic lights work for cyclists?

Bicycle traffic lights often have measuring loops that react to metal. As soon as metal comes above the measuring equipment, the magnetic field is disturbed and the traffic light knows that someone is waiting. The better carbon fiber road bikes contain very little metal, which keeps the traffic light on red. Incidentally, cyclists can simply press the button at the bicycle traffic light. And yes, that button actually works.

A solution is coming

According to Rustebiel, the current traffic lights can cause dangerous situations. “If it takes too long, just go,” he says RTV North. That will change in a few years, Rustebiel thinks. Then there should be smart traffic lights. These traffic lights are connected to road users via the internet or via an app. Another solution seems to be mounting aluminum wheels.