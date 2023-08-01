Used cars are finally dirt cheap again. Well, compared to earlier this year then. And you should take that dirt cheap with a grain of salt. They are less expensive.

It’s been a drama for used car buyers lately. If you were able to find what you wanted at all, chances are you would have to pay top dollar for it. Occasions broke price record after price record.

But that’s finally over now. In fact, with very rose-colored glasses you could say that occasions are dirt cheap again. But then you really have to wear huge rose-colored glasses, because quite frankly you still pay something for it.

But less than a while ago. That again.

The price of a second-hand car has reached its lowest point this year. Good news for the avid buyer of a used car. In January you paid an average of € 24,519 for a used car, this month it is € 24,496.

Indeed, exactly 25 peaks cheaper. Do you soon buy a Big Mac menu and then you also get an extra McWhopper. Or whatever they call those things these days.

The fall in prices for used cars started in April and is therefore continuing, according to figures from Autoscout24. The reason, according to that other used car site, is that there are more used cars on the market and you know, more supply with equal demand means a lower price.

Only the question remains; what are we going to buy?

Do me this but!

