Occasions are cheap again. Good news for the shopper on the second-hand market.

It was something, the prices of used cars in recent years. Every month there was a big sum added if you wanted to buy a new second-hand one. At one point the average used car cost more than 25,000 euros. Not even remotely cheap indeed.

And those 25 grubs were indeed an average price, so that's where it is the frikandels costing 1999 euros that can be found on Marktplaats. Can you imagine how much a nice used car cost in terms of money, financially speaking? Indeed. Duurrrr. Very expensiverrr!

Occasions are cheap again!

But there is good news. Figures from an online provider now show that a 'significant price drop' has started. In other words, used cars are cheap again. Although we (unfortunately) have to take that cheapness with a grain of salt.

Because even though the price has fallen to the level of the end of 2022, a second-hand car is still not really cheap. But less than the whole of last year! But what exactly did a used car cost in February 2024?

Well, €23,779 euros. That is a decrease of 585 euros (-2.4%) compared to January. Compared to February last year, the price of a used car has even fallen by 896 euros (-3.6%). As a result, used car prices will drop back to the prices at the end of 2022. In November 2022, a used car cost €23,697.

And why is that? Simple, there is more supply. Second-hand farmers receive more sales and also price the cars more competitively, because they do not want to be stuck with the stock for too long. In short, good news for the better second-hand buyer.

If we sag like that, it will sit Porsche Taycan Turbo it will be there in no time!

Hurrah!

