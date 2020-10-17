Macarena works in a computer services company. Once in a while you receive a WhatsApp message from a man you know little about. He only knows that he works in a textile company, that he is married and senses that he is a father. In the message, only the hotel and the room that she must go to appear, in her case, to force a stranger to please her. To her. Then receive money. He senses that he is a father because he thought he saw a family photo of a wife and children for a fraction of a second when he was paid the last time: “More than 200 euros and less than 500”, he confesses.

Keep reading

.