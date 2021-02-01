They are renewed! Slavic Yidda and Julian Zucchi have a surprise for all their followers for Valentine’s Day.

Yes my love, the successful Peruvian film starring spouses, comes in the format of a virtual work. This stand-up comedy show has live music by Alan Rojas, and brings updated content with the urgencies of the pandemic.

This show will take place on February 12, 13 and 14, so that all couples can enjoy it for Valentine’s Day.

“The show is renewed with everything we have experienced as a couple in this quarantine”, Revealed Slavic it’s a statement. “Now, being virtual, we can share our experiences anywhere in the world,” he added.

Likewise, the actress mentions that she and Zucchi are sure that Yes, my love 2021, will make more than one viewer feel identified with “what we have to live as couples.” “Always with humor, which is good therapy in these times“, he pointed.

On the other hand, Sí, mi amor, before being a film production, was a comedy show that Yiddá Eslava and Julián Zucchi premiered in 2017 at Barranco Station. This humorous show is initially scheduled for six performances, however, thanks to the great reception of the public, it was extended to three seasons.

Shows, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.