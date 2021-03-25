Based on the show of the same name, Yes my love achieved a successful premiere in Peruvian cinemas last year. In a short time, it managed to enter Netflix, and it became one of the most watched films by Peruvians, thanks to the charisma of its protagonists: Yiddá Eslava and Julián Zucchi,

“We did it with great respect for the public, trying to take care of all the details so that the film looks beautiful and that it not only entertains, but also has the quality that you deserve,” shared the co-star on his social networks.

A year later, the production surprised its fans by announcing that the filming of the continuation, entitled Yes my love 2, which is carried out with all the protocols required by the coronavirus pandemic.

The cast will have familiar faces from the first installment, such as Andrés Salas, Saskia Bernaola, Pietro Sibille, among others. In addition, popular characters from TikTok from our country, like Sibenito and Los Siblings, who promise to bring new audiences.

The first lived five years in Lima to become a chef. Back in Casma, he opened a TikTok account without suspecting that he would become a star for his sense of humor. The latter are two brothers known for their choreography throughout Latin America.

What is Sí, mi amor 1 about?

The story takes place in Lima and presents a modern couple made up of a Peruvian and an Argentine. One night, the protagonist discovers a chat between her partner and her former girlfriend and a series of problems begin.