Officially, Lightyear is not completely bankrupt yet, but the subsidiary where the lion’s share of the staff works is.

The future of a start-up like Lightyear is always uncertain, but the news from earlier this week came as a bit of a bolt from the blue. They suddenly turned out to stop production of the Lightyear 0. While things seemed to be going well last week. Then Lightyear reported that they had received an order for 10,000 Lightyear 2s.

It was immediately clear how the flag was hanging for it, because Atlas Technologies BV had applied for a deferment of payment. That BV is therefore a subsidiary of Lightyear, which is responsible for the production of the Lightyear 0. More than 600 people work there, which is probably about the entire workforce of Lightyear.

The time has now come: Atlas Technologies is definitively bankrupt. Lightyear itself announced this in a press release. The BV is again part of Atlas Technologies Holding, which also includes Lightyear Layer BV. Thanks to this construction, Lightyear has not completely collapsed, but it is not known how much it now represents.

Lightyear indicated on Monday that it was “fully focusing on the Lightyear 2”. So it is not yet finished, but it looks pretty gloomy for this model. Lightyear still needs investors for this. They will think three times before they invest money in a toko that is already half bankrupt.

It is not yet known what will happen to the staff. Nor is it known what will happen to the down payments of customers who ordered a Lightyear 0. In the meantime, the Finnish Valmet Automotive is also having trouble, because production of the Lightyear 0 had already started there. Only a handful of cars have now rolled off the assembly line.

