There is a record increase in car sharing. Never before have so many shared cars been used as in 2022.

Never never not that I’m going to share my car. And that while I have a Lynk and Co with which this is very easy to do. But I’m not starting it. The car is my piece of freedom. My bubble where I can transport myself and where I have my mess. The thought of someone sitting at my steering wheel already horrifies me. However, for many people who do not need a car every day, the concept of shared cars is a good alternative in a general sense.

Car sharing increasingly popular

This is evident from data from MyWheels. They have 2,900 cars on the road since they merged with Amber. The company sees an increase in the use of shared cars. In fact, a doubling can be seen in 2022. The total number of customers has risen to 350,000. That is an increase of just under sixty percent. That’s not nothing.

The popularity is particularly evident in the group of users aged 25-40 years. In addition, the company saw that use increased due to, among other things, strikes at the Dutch Railways. As we know, shared cars are mainly used in the Randstad conurbation. The cars are easier to find there. Amsterdam takes the cake, where 270 shared cars per 100,000 inhabitants are available 24/7.

Savings

Personally, I think shared cars are a very good concept. In my city there is a shortage of parking spaces and a shared car takes up less space. So I can park again. MyWheels has calculated that one shared car saves eleven privately owned cars. This in turn results in a saving of 350,900 m2 of space, which is almost 32,000 parking spaces.

Of course it is also good for the environment. The knowledge platform CROW says that car sharers make 20% fewer kilometers. In my opinion, this is because a shared car is not so easily available (you have to walk there, open your app, pay, etc.), so you are less likely to grab it. Many shared cars are also electric, which in turn contributes to CO2 reduction.

The question remains: is a shared car really an alternative to a private car? Would you dare to sell your car and start ‘sharing’? Let us know in the comments.

