The first episode of aired last night Temptation Island and the success was seen from the first minute of the broadcast. Among the many tempters who struck the audience at home, a handsome and interesting boy who answers to the name of Charles Marini.

Here’s what we know about him.

The great success of Temptation Island

Exactly one year after the last television broadcast, Temptation Island has returned stronger than before on Canale 5. Always leading the format Filippo Bisciglia who this year will find herself dealing with 7 boyfriends and 7 girlfriends ready to say anything to each other.

The first episode was really highly anticipated by the public, so much so that at the end of the broadcast it was reached 25% share. A truly sparkling start that will surely give us important surprises in the weeks to come.

The public has already expressed some antipathy towards some couples and already in the first episode there was no shortage of tensions and twists. Needless to say, how i tempters and the temptresses have already won over viewers who have thus had the opportunity to express their preferences. Among these is a boy who goes by the name of Carlo and who certainly stood out following his attitude Martina.

Who is the tempter Carlo Marini?

A few minutes after the start of the first episode of Temptation Island, one boy among the tempters certainly stood out from all the others. We are talking about Charles Marini who, at a glance, immediately struck his girlfriend Martina.

However, things did not start in the best possible way between the two, as he seems to feel some sort of dislike for Martina, a feeling partly reciprocated by the girl. Over time, however, the two began to get to know each other and this did nothing but provoke that nearness which is bothering me a lot RaulMartina’s boyfriend.

What do we know about this young tempter? In fact, it is not the first time we have seen him on television screens as in the past he has tried to court Manuela Carriero right at Men and women.

Carlo is 29 years old, born in Port St. George and in his free time he loves to play sports, above all football and tennis. As for his working life, however, he deals with managing some structures which are dedicated to the tourism sector. He is also very popular on the web, as his profile boasts more than 4,000 followers.