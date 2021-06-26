The Azzurri win in extra time after the 0-0 in the 90 ‘, the changes mark the two decisive goals. Kalajdzic’s final goal is useless

by our correspondent Stefano Cantalupi June 26

– LONDON

Church! It takes an act of faith to send Italy to the quarter-finals of the European Championship, the goal-release of a game that was getting damn complicated, in the swamp of extra time. But that’s not enough, we also need the doubling of a Pessina touched by grace, because Austria in the 114th minute finds the goal with Kalajdzic and scares the Azzurri until the end. Qualification obtained, however: Mancini wins it with the changes and leaves Wembley with a suffered and struggling 2-1, but of incalculable value, which goes well beyond the 12th success in a row and overtaking Pozzo (31 consecutive useful results). We leave London hoping to return for the Final Four, the victory directs us to Monaco with the pass to challenge Belgium or Portugal. We will need a better national team than the one seen tonight, but there is time to think about it: now what matters is having kept the blue dream alive.

CIRO ON THE POLE – It is not surprising that Austria was a step above the three opponents met so far, Bonucci on the eve had been lucid in the analysis. The field proves it: Foda’s national team arrives at the interval at 0-0 as only Turkey had managed to do with the Azzurri, but it is a legitimate equal, not accidental like that of Rome. Of course, Italy has two highlights (Bachmann’s reflex on Barella and Immobile’s big right on the post), pushes with Spinazzola, but struggles to develop a game like never before in this European Championship. And he grants Laimer and Arnautovic two potential chances at the restart, albeit without major dangers for Donnarumma.

ITALY BLOCKED – Foda lined up his team well: two compact five lines when the blue pressure is accentuated, Grillitsch in front of the defense (an anomalous number 10 …) and Schlager who creates headaches with his dynamism, transforming the 4-2-3-1 into 4 -1-4-1 whenever it can go up. Alaba and Berardi tend to cancel each other out, especially on the Spinazzola and Insigne side: the desire is there, the clarity is less. And Verratti lights up only at times, lost in a few too many protests with the referee Taylor.

THRILLS AND VAR – The recovery begins with a thrill, but it is for the Italian fans, in clear majority at Wembley: Di Lorenzo concedes a free-kick from the edge, Alaba’s left over the crossbar accelerates the beat of the blue hearts. As the minutes pass, the most tired players show the rope, Barella and Verratti in the lead. The first jolt of a growing Sabitzer is the signal for Mancini: changes are urgently needed in a squeezed midfield, Locatelli and Pessina prepare to enter. But they risk doing it at 0-1, because in the meantime Arnautovic takes advantage of Alaba’s side and corrects with a header at the far post. Frost. The segment of red and white fans explodes, a mocking “po-po-po” starts from the Wembley speakers, but a providential offside arrives via Var to cancel everything. Relief. The blue difficulties, however, remain, and another offside from Hinteregger removes a possible penalty due to a push from Pessina. All episodes that give courage to Austria, Mancini has to shuffle the cards again, inside Chiesa and Belotti for Berardi and Immobile. But the score does not unlock until the ninetieth plus five of recovery: we go to extra time with the new unbeaten record for the blue goal, even if at the 1143 ‘of Zoff, now, nobody thinks anymore.

PROFESSION OF FAITH – Chiesa opens the extra-time with a right saved by Bachmann, but it is with the left that sets Wembley on fire, a moment later: our minute is 95 ‘, this time the “po-po-po” is the right one and to get it started is Federico, triggered by Spinazzola. Control to send Laimer out of time and boom, goal, 1-0. Which becomes 2-0 thanks to another “super sub”, as they say here: Acerbi fights in the area, Pessina comes out with the ball between his feet and bags. Over? No, Gregoritsch, Sabitzer and Schaub are close to reopening everything, before Kalajdzic manages to dive from a corner. Fear again. But Taylor at 121 ‘finally whistles, it’s gone. And when Mancini repeats that in this national team they are all holders, well, you know what he says.

