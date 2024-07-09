Yeah He was an active police officerhe police that appeared in the video intimate of the influencer and creator of adult content, Beautiful moon.

The above was confirmed by the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) of Mexico City. He also announced that the agent identified as Jorgewas removed from his position after his participation in the video that was filmed at the facilities of the Metro in Mexico City. Who also, according to journalist Carlos Jiménez, also had an OnlyFans account.

The agency details that the police He was summoned to take his statement and it was finally decided to proceed with his ““definitive suspension”.

The SSC statement

“The General Directorate of Internal Affairs of this Secretariat learned that a man who appears in a video spread on social networks in sexual acts within the facilities of the Metro Collective Transportation System is active personnel of this Institution.

In light of this, the officer was identified, summoned to give his statement, and it was decided to proceed with his preventive suspension, while the corresponding investigations are carried out for conduct contrary to the Code of Conduct of the Secretariat of Citizen Security.

The Secretariat for Citizen Security condemns any improper use of the Metro facilities, which is why we work together with the authorities of this public transport system to reinforce security on all lines and create safe spaces for users.”

Luna Bella’s video sparks controversy and becomes a trending topic on social media

The name of “Beautiful Moon Woman” became trend in X (formerly Twitter) after the dissemination of a controversial adult video recorded in the Mexico City Metro.

In it videoThe actress is seen having sex in a car on Line 6 of the Mass Transportation System.

He video shows other passengers present in the car during the recording, which has increased the indignation of many users towards Beautiful moon. Internet users have described the video as vulgar and disrespectful towards public transport users.