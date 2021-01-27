Collective Text

Since the end of 2020, several journalists have been, are and will be prevented by the police, by “order of the prefecture”, from covering the evacuation operations from the migrant camps in Calais, Coquelles and Grande-Synthe. Following these obstacles, two of them decided to file an interim relief so that the courts order the prefectures of the North and Pas-de-Calais to let the press work calmly during these operations.

The Lille Administrative Court rejected their appeal on January 5, on the grounds of a marked “lack of urgency”, arguing that the interventions of the police aimed at dismantling the migrant camps had ended and that these journalists could not prove their willingness to cover subsequent ones.

However, Mr. Tournaire, sub-prefect of Calais, indicated during the hearing and then confirmed in an interview that similar interventions are carried out “every 48 hours” under the flagrance (and this from the morning of January 5, confirmed by the volunteers of Human Rights Observers in Calais, then others, as evidenced by the work of many journalists on site). Even if they are never announced upstream.

By dismissing this request, on the grounds of a lack of urgency, the Administrative Tribunal of

Lille did not draw conclusions from comments made by state officials. He was careful not to shed any legal light on the substance and on a subject of capital importance: the repeated and systematic attacks on the Prefectures of the Nord and Pas-de-Calais.

Calais has the freedom to inform about the actions of the State in Calaisis and Grande-Synthe.

The fundamental right to security advocated by the State would then have been weighed against the fundamental freedom to inform, the essential foundation of a democracy.

However, there is urgency, because it is important for journalists to be able to work without having to notify the authorities in advance. It is also urgent, for justice, to protect this capacity as journalists to report and analyze the actions and methods of action of public authorities.

It is therefore, commonly and with the help of several colleagues who have been hampered in their work in recent weeks, that these two journalists have decided to appeal to the Council of State.

We, Societies of Journalists, editorial staff, collectives and unions, support their request and ask the State to put an end to these attacks on information.

Signatories: SNJ National, SNJ CGT, SDJ of TF1, SDJ of Paris Match, SDJ of the World, SJP of Liberation, SDJ of Mediapart, SDJ of Arte, SDJ of Figaro, SDJ of Humanity, SDJ of TV5MONDE, SDJ of RFI, SDJ of Frontlines, SDR of Obs, SDJ of Radio France, SDJ of Stop on Images, SDJ of RMC, SDJ of Public Senate, SDJ of Midi Libre, SDJ France 3 National, SDJ of the Tribune, SDR of Point , SDJ of Télérama, SDJ of BFMTV, SDJ franceinfoTV, SDJ of Media TV, SDJ of NRJ, SDJ of Europe 1, SDJ of Echos, SDJ of RTL, SDJ of Challenges, SDJ of Courrier International, SDJ of France 24, SDJ by Marianne, SDJ of LCP, SDJ of JDD.