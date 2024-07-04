The disadvantage of demagogues is reality and time. Florestan.

When today there are 87 days left until the end of the Lopez Obrador government and 88 for that Claudia Sheinbaum assume the presidency of the Republicin the first instant of October 1st, we are seeing the smoothest succession that we have witnessed in the last fifty years.

We only have to go back to the harsh replacement of Luis Echeverría in December 1970, with Gustavo Díaz Ordaz; that of José López Portillo, in 1976; that of the latter, distant, to Miguel De la Madrid, after the bank expropriation, ninety days earlier, on September 1, 1982; that of Carlos Salinas, a bitter one, we would later see why, to Ernesto Zedillo after the assassination of his candidate, Luis Donado Colosio, on March 23, 1994; that of Zedillo, the first president to lose the PRI presidency to the PAN candidate Vicente Fox, in 2000; that of the insipid one to Felipe Calderón in 2006; that of Calderón, forced, when the presidency returned to the PRI with Enrique Peña Nieto in 2012 and that of the latter, abandoned, to Andrés Manuel López Obrador, in 2018.

The challenge for him was to operate his succession without fractures and he succeeded, being Brunette the first left-wing party in the democratic world to achieve this, for him, yes, but More by Claudia Sheinbaumwhich being different, achieved smoothness and biggest electoral victory in modern Mexico, overcoming the unpublished AMLO’s triumph in 2018, with more than six million votes, which It is not attributable to him, but to her.

I am convinced that this smoothness will persist in the future, but also that Claudia will establish her personal style of governing bearing in mind the constitutional mandate that the Executive power is deposited in a single person, who is the Republic Presidentin this case, the Chairwomanin her and only in her.

And if not, in time, where he will establish distance, affection, yes, but not dependence and even less maximato that everyone denies but that is always a temptation for the outgoing one.

SCRAPS

1 PACKAGE.- Claudia Sheinbaum announces today the third package of her cabinet: Public Education, Culture, Welfare, Tourism, Labor and perhaps some of the expanded ones. So the key ones will be left for the last installment: National Defense, Navy, Government and Federal Public Security;

2. KEY.- One of the most important positions has always been the Secretary of the Interior, which also makes him a presidential candidate. Everything indicates that Sheinbaum’s decision is for Mario Delgado. The challenge is who will preside over Morena, which for me there is only one: Citlali Hernández; and

3. CHARACTER.- The most important formal message that Claudia will send on October 1st, with her inaugural speech, will be when the dean deputy and exceptional woman, teacher Ifigenia Martínez, presides over the general congress session and hands her the presidential sash.

We’ll see each other tomorrow, but in private.

