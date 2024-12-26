An exhibition to remember; a proper name that came to the fore; and a fiasco, failure or project that should not have been. ABC Cultural critics choose the events that have marked the art world in the last 12 months

Fernando Castro Florez

An expo:









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only