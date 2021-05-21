There’s a Peppa Pig game in the works!

My Friend Peppa Pig is due out 22nd October on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

The trailer, below, confirms the game has the real voice of Peppa. Publisher Bandai Namco is not messing about.

In all seriousness, I’m definitely getting this game. My five-year-old daughter and three-year-old son love Peppa Pig (sometimes they’re basically the same as Peppa and George, which I guess makes me Daddy Pig, which I’m fine with), so they’ll probably love this. I’ve been waiting for the right game to use to introduce console gaming to my kids (they’re all about mobile games!). This could be it!

On that note, I’ve been struggling to think of console games appropriate for five and just a little younger that also have couch co-op. I’ve tried the Lego games but my kids aren’t quite up to them yet. Any recommendations, Eurogamer readers?