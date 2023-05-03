An Aston Martin V12 Vanquish Shooting Brake? Come on!

Today’s consumer probably thinks of a CLA Shooting Brake or an Arteon Shooting Brake when they hear the term ‘shooting brake’. Cars with which there is little wrong with them, but they are just station wagons. A real shooting brake should have three doors.

A brand that is closely associated with the shooting brake is Aston Martin. The DB5 Shooting Brake was one of the first cars of its kind: a mix of a sports car and a practical station wagon.

The DB5 was succeeded by the DB6 Shooting Brake, the DBS Estate and the Virage Shooting Brake. These were all coachbuilds of which only a handful were built. More recently there was the Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake, of which 99 were built.

A car that never got the shooting brake treatment is the V12 Vanquish (the first Vanquish). However, it seems that this is still a shooting brake. Ian Callum, who designed the car at the time, shares a picture of a real V12 Vanquish Shooting Brake.

Unfortunately we only have one image left, but this is enough to see that this V12 Vanquish Shooting Brake looks slick. We would almost say: better than the original. We won’t offend Ian Callum with that, because he designed them both after all.

The Shooting Brake is not directly based on the original Vanquish, by the way, but on the Vanquish 25. This is the modernized version of the Vanquish, which Ian Callum came up with in 2020.

Callum Designs does not provide any further explanation yet, so it is not clear what the plans are. It could be that there will be a limited edition, like the Vanquish 25, but it could also just be a one-off. Anyway, we’re looking forward to seeing more pictures.

This article appeared first on Autoblog.nl.



