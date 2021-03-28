November 26, 2019 was a turning point in Eden Hazard’s career and a before and after in the life of Thomas Meunier. The then PSG player made an entry in the ankle to the madridista that was the beginning of his ordeal: three months unemployed, reappearance, relapse, operation in Dallas, return, continued discomfort, injuries … That kick changed Hazard’s step, who has never shone in Madrid as he did in Chelsea, and chases Meunier, who blocked his social networks after an avalanche of insults after the last physical setback of 7 of Real Madrid. Critics consider that that kick on November 26, 2019, the origin of all of Eden’s ills.

Hazard is retired after Meunier injured him.

However, the now Borussia player, confessed in RTBF that the disqualifications were not the reason for his decision but his excessive use of social networks: “No, not in Paris, it was already the case … I don’t care, the people who speak … I don’t know them, they don’t know me: the matter is settled. But he was actually losing focus. I sit on the locker room bench, I pick up my phone, I answer a message, I do it for a minute but actually when you look at it, you’ve been on it for 20 minutes. So I stopped following people. I am no longer a person as well, I have no images in my newsfeed. So, now, When I go to Instagram or Twitter, I have nothing to do, so I last 30 seconds and keep it in my locker. Actually, it was just because of the professionalism. “

“I was spending too much time on social media. Insta, Twitter, was on it all the time, to stay on top of everything. It was actually counterproductive. Even in training, I would pick up my phone at my workplace to look and I said to myself, there you are exaggerating … ”, argued Meunier. “So now you no longer see the messages that say that every injury to Hazard is Meunier’s fault? ”They ask him in the Belgian media. The former PSG player was ironic to reply: “Yes, that’s it, I went to train with Madrid last week and I made a great entrance to Hazard again.”

“I never wanted to hurt him”



Days after that injury, Meunier gave an interview to the media La Dernière Heure and, in a serious tone, he apologized for the lack that ended with Hazard in the operating room: “I’m very sad. I tried to talk to him after the game, but he couldn’t pick up the phone. I spoke with three of his teammates and they told me he was quite touched. I never want to hurt and less to Eden Hazard, who is also finding his best level. When Real Madrid contacts you it is not by chance, Hazard is very good. “But the fact is that since then, the Belgian genius has not raised his head. With his last injury, in the psoas, despair came, as revealed by Roberto Martínez this week. The option of operating again was considered, an extreme of which Madrid was not in favor, which finally imposed its opinion. Now, the player is following a conservative treatment supervised by the doctors of the white club and those of the Belgium national team.