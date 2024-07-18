It seems that Mexican society remains blind, deaf and there are many idiots who They don’t understand anything about what’s happening in Mexico.

Yes, there are many who, despite the fact that all kinds of crimes are committed before their eyes and ears, trickery and they say all kinds of things liescontinue to believe and applaud the Thieves of the Lopez Obrador government.

There are many idiots who, despite the fact that Obrador’s is the worst government in historythey continue to justify the unjustifiable and it seems that they do not want to see the tragedy to which the Tabasco satrap has led us.

Yes, there are many naive people – the blind, the deaf and the idiots – who continue to believe that Mrs. Claudia will be the first female president of the Mexicans, despite the fact that Evidence abounds that the lady Sheinbaum will be nothing more than a puppet of López’s Maximato.

And for all the blind, deaf and idiots who still don’t want to see reality, the very López Obrador gave them a jewel last Tuesdaywhen in a not at all subtle way saidon National Radio, Television and Digital Network, that at least three of those responsible for the Health Sector will remain in their positionsin it Claudia’s government.

Indeed, the Mexican president who grew tired of questioning academic degrees and censuring those who study abroad, today changed his mind and said that three of those responsible for the Health Sector in his government are the best qualified for the positions they occupy and, therefore, should continue in the government of his creation.

And it is, as you know, about Zoe Robledo, Alejandro Svarch and Ruy Lopez Ridauraheads of the mafia that led the health sector to ruin during the six-year term.

That is to say, whether we like it or not, we are witnessing the confirmation that in the six-year term to start we will experience a rude Maximato, where Lopez will be the boss and the president will be nothing more than a puppet of the Palace.

The truth is that this is nothing new. In the Political Itinerary of June 25, 2024, entitled: “Claudia’s cabinet confirms the Maximato!”, I said that Obrador imposed part of the cabinet on his creature. Furthermore, I said that the appointments to come would also be imposed by the Palace. And what do you think? Yes, we were right again.

This is how I explained it: “It is also true that AMLO’s limitless ambitions and his lying instinct are nothing new. For at least a decade now, I have been documenting here that, if he comes to power, López Obrador would not only destroy democracy, but would seek reelection and, in an extreme case, would cling to the figure of Maximato.

“And although AMLO came to power through democratic means and thanks to electoral confidence and certainty, his priority was always to remain in power indefinitely.

“In other words, López does not aspire to the return of the “perfect dictatorship” of the old PRI and even less to the reissue of a six-year reign. No, his thing is absolute power, through the figure of a puppet at the top of the presidential power; a puppet that will be manipulated by the strings of unwavering loyalty and the imposition of the members of the cabinet.

“In short, Claudia Sheinbaum and her cabinet are and will be nothing more than pawns of the real power behind the throne; yes, the president and her cabinet will be López Obrador’s flowerpots.

“And as you know, for now, six of the first seven members of Claudia’s cabinet were appointed by López Obrador.

Marcelo Ebrard will be the head of the Ministry of the Economy. Rosaura Ruiz will be the head of Sciences, Humanities and Technology. Juan Ramón de la Fuente will be the Minister of Foreign Affairs. Alicia Bárcena will be the Minister of the Environment. Ernestina Godoy will be the head of the Legal Department. And Rogelio Ramírez de la O will continue to head the Treasury.

And now the obligatory questions. To whom will the above-mentioned members of the “cabinet” be responsible? To whom will they be accountable? To whom will the six mentioned and many of those who will be incorporated into the cabinet in the coming days and weeks blindly obey?

Everyone knows the answer. The real boss, the real leader, is called López Obrador and the rest, including Claudia, are nothing more than puppets.

And if you doubt, this is what Obrador denied on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Huatulco, Oaxaca: “I do not want to be the strong man, I do not aspire to the Maximato, I do not want to be the moral leader, I do not want to be a leader and much less a chieftain”

“Basically, López is completely right. In fact, he “does not want to be…” but, in fact, he already is and in the next six years he will be the real boss. Yes, López will be the sole leader of the Maximato, he will be the strong man, the caudillo and the chieftain.

“The rest is foolish demagogy. Do you doubt it? In time.” (END OF QUOTE)

That is why we ask again: Do you still doubt that AMLO is and will be the power behind the throne?

In time.

More from the same author: