Joe Biden is sworn in on the Bible as President of the United States in the presence of his wife Jill, on January 20, 2021. Europa Press

Because we are neither reliable nor credible, we swear. This is what the philosopher Philo of Alexandria wrote long ago: “Men resort to oaths because they are unfaithful and lack credibility.” In politics as in love. A ritual loaded with civic and republican significance. With each oath a new pact with democracy, the beloved daughter of the Republic, is renewed and reaffirmed. Just two words, “Yes, I swear”, an oral and gestural rite that expresses confidence in the life of political representation and a commitment to the perpetuation of the democratic system. It…