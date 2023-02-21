Yesterday’s delivery of the Political Itinerary angered not a few citizens -of different disciplines–, who insisted that before, during and after the victory of López Obrador -in July 2018–, it was impossible to know what would end the INE and with democracy.

“Nobody said it, it is false that it could be known that Obrador would kill the INE and end up as a dictator!” wrote a reader as a reproach.

The truth is that it was only necessary to view AMLO’s performance with a critical eye during his tenure as head of government of the DF; analyze the criminal ties that surrounded him since that time but, above all, understand the origin of the authoritarianism shown in the construction of Morena, to know that he would end up becoming a dictator.

And it is that today’s López Obrador -who destroys the INE to steal the 2024 election–, is the same as always: deceitful, liar, quarrelsome, impostor, vindictive, criminal and, above all, a politician lacking in the most elementary democratic culture.

Yes, the López who betrayed Cárdenas to be the leader of the PRD; the same one who agreed with Zedillo behind the PRD’s back; the one who betrayed Rosario Robles and “Los Chuchos”; the one who negotiated with organized crime from the DF government; the one who financed his party, Morena, with “narco” money; the same one who deceived millions of citizens and the impostor who betrayed everything he promised and all those who trusted him.

That is why it is ridiculous and offends popular wisdom that even today there are Mexicans who are surprised by the nonsense, nonsense and lies that have turned the Mexican president into the greatest danger for Mexico and for Mexicans.

The truth is that they did not find out who López was, only those who closed their eyes and canceled the elemental ability to see.

That is why here is a brief sketch of the Obrador that I drew from July 31, in the Political Itinerary entitled: “Thank you, dictator Maduro!”.

On that occasion I said that the fraudulent electoral process orchestrated in Venezuela by the dictator Nicolás Maduro was a warning of what could happen in Mexico during a potential AMLO government.

In other words, in an AMLO government, the temptation to completely control the elections and, with it, put an end to democracy would be very great.

I returned to the subject on November 26 of the same 2017, with the Political Itinerary entitled: “Confessions of a dictator”, where I detailed AMLO’s government program and reached the following conclusion: “It is an impossible proposal to fulfill, especially in political, security, economic and health matters.” (End of quote)

But explain that “it did not seem realistic” to see a possible president Obrador, subject to counterweights and, above all, respecting the Division of Powers and autonomous bodies such as the INE and the Electoral Tribunal.

Months later, on March 9, 2018, I returned to the subject to question the re-election efforts of “candidate Obrador”, in the Political Itinerary entitled: “Is AMLO’s non-re-election credible?”

I documented that in the last three decades, all the satraps in the center and south of the continent promised that they would not be re-elected and, in all cases, they all lied and were re-elected

And that is why I asked: “Why would AMLO be different, once in presidential power?”

On May 4, 2018, in the Political Itinerary entitled: “The dictatorship is already here!”, I said that one of the objectives of the then candidate AMLO, once he became president, would be to destroy the INE.

“Why?” I asked on that occasion: “Because his political attitude is profoundly undemocratic,” I replied.

Already become president-elect, the Political Itinerary of October 29 had the following title: “Death blow: And the 30 million?”

On that occasion I said that the true message of the cancellation of NAIM “is that the López government is going straight ahead and does not stop; it goes with everything against all those who get in its way, regardless of the country, regardless of the economy, regardless of democracy, regardless of the citizens; what matters to the new president is to go down in history, even through insane decisions, typical of an aspiring dictator.” (End of quote)

Months later, on April 13, 2019, having already become constitutional president, Obrador said that once the electoral process of April 2019 had concluded, he would send reforms to modify the INE as we know it today.

That is why I returned to the subject on June 19, 2019, with the Political Itinerary entitled: “AMLO seeks to kill the INE and kill democracy.” This is how I explained it: “For months, in this and other spaces we warned about it; The intention of the candidate and later President Obrador is to establish a dictatorship that will begin with the return of the presidential re-election.

“And to achieve that goal, Morena and López plan to destroy the entire electoral system that was built between 1996 and 1997 and that made possible the alternation in elections such as those of 1997 and 2000.

Then I asked: “And why does Obrador attack all democracy; against the INE, against the certainty, equity, transparency and certainty of the electoral processes?

“Because López Obrador’s first step to kill Mexican democracy will be precisely to kill the entire electoral system –as we know it today–, and then return to the old days where the PRI was capable of bossing around the elections; times in which the leaf of the tree of the State did not move without the presidential will.

“In a few words, Obrador and his clique are preparing the biggest assassination that has ever been known in Mexico; the death of all democracy. (End of quote)

Was AMLO’s authoritarian and dictatorial drive visible to all or not?

Yes, an ideological flaw that will take him down in history as the dictator who was capable of ending Mexican democracy.

to time.