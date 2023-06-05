Mara Venier on Domenica In apologizes to Impagnatiello’s mother

After the controversy that arose over her sentences, Mara Venier apologized to the mother of Alessandro Impagnatiello, the murderer of Giulia Tramontano, during Sunday Inbroadcast on Rai 1 in the afternoon of Sunday 4 June.

In fact, at the beginning of the episode, the presenter had spoken of the murder of Giulia Tramontano, also sending a message to Sabrina Paulis: “I would like to send a hug to the mother of Alessandro Impagnatiello, the murderer. Ma’am, you did an interview where you said: ‘Please forgive me, my son is a monster’. Yes madam, your son is a monster ”.

Mara Venier’s words had raised several controversies on the net with numerous users who had railed against the presenter.

Evidently warned by the authors of what was happening on the web, Mara Venier then returned to the subject, clarifying the meaning of what was previously stated.

Explanation and apology pic.twitter.com/6js0KpefpR — The Great Scourge (@grande_scourge) June 4, 2023

“I didn’t want to criticize Alessandro’s family. I saw the mother’s interview a Live life and it was heartbreaking to see this poor mother suffer like this. If I made a mistake, I apologize, but I am also close to her family ”said the presenter.

“They are facing immense suffering: it heartbroken me to see all this. We are also in solidarity with her and, if I made a mistake, I apologize, I would like to immediately defuse the ongoing controversies” concluded Mara Venier.