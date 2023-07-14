Mexico City.- The ‘LamborJimmy’ could continue its march at the end of the Gold Cup 2023. The Mexican Football Federation (FMF), today, through an institutional video in which it appears Ivar Sisniega–executive president of Femexfut-, recognized the work of the Mexican team who was installed at the end of the tournament under the command of Jaime Lozano as interim manager.

Ivar Sisniega confirmed that whatever happens next Sunday at the SoFi Stadium will not determine the new technical director of the National selection with a view to the 2026 and 2030 World Cups, but it would be incorrect not to take into account the ‘Jimmy’ Lozano as a candidate to be technical director official of the Tricolor.

«There has been a lot of speculation in recent days about the future of the technical management of our team… In the Federation We have not stopped working for a single day to address this issue and next week we will be able to tell you more details about what is to come,” he begins.

Jaime Lozano sings the National Anthem

“He anticipated that it will be in new ways, that we will be carrying out a documented, transparent and efficient process for the purposes of this project that aims at the 2026 and 2030 World Cups. It seems important to me that people know two things first hand.”

Jaime Lozano was left wanting to celebrate

“The process that we are carrying out is bigger than just choosing a technical director, we are analyzing the complete package of the structure and personnel of all the national teams. No coach has a magic wand to fix everything. I understand that the most popular thing is to talk about a new coachbut that’s not the main focus right now,” he said. Ivar Sisniega.

He immediately stated that the result in the final of the Gold Cup 2023 will not decide the future of ‘Jimmy’ Lozano. «Of course ‘Jimmy’ must be one of the candidates». Besides Ivar Sisniega clarified that in the FemexFut They have not talked about the characters that could reach the Mexican National Team by having to define the appropriate profile to announce the next helmsman.

Jaime Lozano speaking with 'Charly Rodríguez

«You have to define the profile that adapts to what we have today and what we are looking for for the Mexican team», he said before expressing his enormous gratitude to the national fans who have reconnected with the team, derived from their good results that have them 90 minutes away from winning a league title again. gold Cup.