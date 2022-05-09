There was once a time when you unsuspectingly shut down your GameCube or PlayStation 2 only to never turn it on again. You were closing an era without realizing it. Now you can look for your old console somewhere in the cupboard, untangle the cables and buy an adapter plug for your new television, but we already tell you that games like Need for Speed ​​Underground 2 look a lot less jolly than you remember.

No, leave that tuned Opel Corsa or Cadillac Escalade that you still have on your memory card for what it is. It’s a good thing there wasn’t Facebook or Instagram back then to share your creations, or they’d still be chasing you now. Better relive old times in a new jacket, and with a bit of luck you can soon. A fan is working on a remake of Need for Speed ​​Underground 2.

The remake of Need for Speed ​​Underground 2 is called official 2Unreal4Underground

The project is called 2Unreal4Underground and actually the name contains everything you need to know. It’s a remake of Need for Speed ​​Underground 2 using the Unreal Engine. The remaster of the GTA-trilogy used the same ‘engine’, something you can think of as the framework of the game. You can expect regular updates on the game’s YouTube channel.

Below is a video of a ride in a Nissan Skyline R34 through the fictional Bayview. It already looks fantastic, although it is still very empty in the city. Things like tuning the car and the storyline are still missing from the game. Hopefully game developer EA will not stop this remake, because it is and remains an unofficial project. When you yourself with the polished NFS can get started is not yet known.

Incidentally, Criterion Games, an EA company, is working on another Need for Speed† The details are still scarce, although we do know that the graphics should be photo-realistic and that there should be elements of anime in it.