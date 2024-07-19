2 to 1 for ASI which for the second time through the TAR wins the appeal against the Municipality of Rome. TAR of Lazio gives the green light again to circulation of historic vehicles in Rome. With the sentence n. 14.699/24 of July 18, 2024accepted the appeal presented by theASI against the ordinances of Rome capital city which reiterated the restrictions on the circulation of these vehicles, despite previous similar provisions having already been annulled by the same court.

Circulation of classic cars in Rome, ASI bounces the ball on the MUNICIPALITY and TAR

The problems of circulation of historic vehicles in Rome They began on February 28, 2023, when the Municipality of Rome issued theordinance no. 27authorizing the circulation of historic vehicles within the Limited Traffic Zone (ZTL) Fascia Verde only on Sundays, public holidays and during events authorized by the competent authorities. Subsequently, this ordinance was annulled by a similar ruling of the TAR but in response, the Municipality of Rome, with theordinance no. 38 of 27 March 2024granted a limited and negligible exemptionvalid from 8.00pm on Friday to 12.00am on Saturday.

For the mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtierivintage cars are considered polluting wrecks that must be stopped. With this sequence of ordinances, they have in fact been equated to petrol vehicles up to Euro 2 and diesel vehicles up to Euro 3, with the consequence that classic cars they were no longer allowed to circulate in the new “green belt” of the capital, which now extends almost to the ring road.

Historic cars in Rome circulation ok from TAR for Lazio

The Regional Administrative Court for Lazio, since 18 July, has effectively readmitted historic cars in circulation in Rome declaring all the acts of the Lazio Region and the Capitoline Council that had excluded them were null and void. In order to be able to circulate, the historic vehicle must be equipped with the Certificate of Historical Significanceissued by ASI, by the Alfa Romeo Lancia Historical Registers and by the Motorcycle Federation.

With its ruling in favour of historic vehicles, the TAR reaffirms the undoubted specificity that the law already recognises for historic vehicles within the broader category of motor vehicles, together with the nature and irreplaceable role of the certifying bodies and the exclusivity of the Certificate of Historical Significance issued by them in this capacity as the only mechanism permitted by national law for ascertaining the historicity of vehicles.

Tar Lazio overturns the ordinance of the Municipality of Rome, YES to the circulation of vintage cars

The recent decision of the TAR of Lazio represents a further step forward significant, as has already happened in other important regions and cities in Italy, towards the protection of the historic automotive heritage and the support of this fundamental cultural resource and economic for the country. As previously stated by the State Council, There is no evidence that restrictions on the circulation of historic vehicles directly impact the objective of reducing pollution, so they cannot be assimilated to restrictions applied to other types of vehicles.

Historic cars will be able to circulate again in Rome

This position is based on detailed analysis and solid arguments presented by theItalian Historic Automotoclubwhich highlight the limited number of certified historic vehicles in circulation and their limited use, underlining the importance of protecting their historical and cultural value.

Special protection for classic cars

Historic vehicles, even in Rome, can now circulate without impediments and the their specific protection is non-negotiablejust as ASI claims in every venue.

The Administrative Court has highlighted the need to grant vehicles of historical and collectible interest a special protection compared to the remaining fleet in circulation, without imposing an unjustified sacrifice, under penalty of the emergence of a “tyrant” right. The administrative judge has recognized that the provision of exemptions to the circulation bans is not suitable for protecting historic motoring in the absence of an accurate motivational system that proves theactual impact of historic vehicles on pollution: from the estimates produced – and taken up in the sentence – it is unequivocally deduced that small number of this category of vehicles compared to the entire fleet in circulation (0.29% of the total vehicles in circulation in Rome).

Satisfaction at ASI, “A new, significant result achieved for the protection of historic vehicles – says ASI President Alberto Scuro – which responds to the need to be able to use them in a way that guarantees their correct conservation and adequate use. The TAR of Lazio has once again supported our arguments, already highlighted in the past to the Giunta Capitolina in reference to vehicles equipped with a Certificate of Historical Relevance.

We must be able to use them by protecting this heritage, consciously, with cultural and recreational purposes, to give life to that slow tourism that is so important to promote our territories. Without forgetting the productive sector that lives off this sector, also recognized internationally as Italian excellence”.

