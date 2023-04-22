Friday, April 21, 2023, 7:03 p.m.



| Updated 9:17 p.m.

comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Yes Cartagena continues to reveal the names that make up its candidacy for mayor of the port city, led by the party’s general secretary and current vice mayor, Ana Belén Castejón. The latest confirmations are those of Luisa Carrión, daughter of the president of Coag, Vicente Carrión, and Domingo Inglés.

Both candidates are closely linked to their respective territorial areas: La Aljorra and La Palma, and join the Sí Cartagena project as independents.

Luisa Carrión is a public works technical engineer with a specialty in hydrology and is studying for a degree in Agrifood Engineering and Biological Systems at the Polytechnic University of Cartagena (UPCT). She works as a quality manager in a dairy factory.

Since 2018 Carrión has been president of the local board of the Spanish Association Against Cancer in Pozo Estrecho and a member of the platform For a single school in La Aljorra since its creation in 2014.

For his part, Domingo Inglés is vice president of the La Palma Neighborhood Association and this year he has been president of the Festival Committee of the council. He worked for twenty years in the Codelpa Sports Association of La Palma and now has a position of responsibility in a shopping center in Cabo de Palos.