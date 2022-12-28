Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Jair Bolsonaro, in a televised debate. Marcelo Chello (AP)

In these days that precede the new year 2023, we are going to hear and see the phrase “happy New Year” written millions of times on the five continents. Perhaps infected by reading these days of the magisterial work of the philologist Irene Vallejo, infinity in a reed (Ediciones Siruela) about the birth of language and books, I dare say, “happy New Year” yes, but also “thanks to the year that is ending”.

Language enriches us and restricts us. For example, it is fair to wish a new year full of happiness, but it should also be one of gratitude for the year that is passing us by. Yes, it is true that in the mechanism of our language we try to erase all the difficult, ungrateful, sometimes painful and even death-embroidered moments of the past year. Who has not had some loss, some pain in the year that ends? But we should also not stop being ungrateful with the small or big congratulations that 2022 brought us.

I write from Brazil and I wonder if this country should not thank fate, for example, in 2022, for having been freed from Bolsonaro’s madness that divided the country, sowed death, hatred and fear of civil war and painfully divided its people.

Someone could claim that I, for example, in the year that has just turned 90 years old, as if it were a loss. It is true that the great age lived, the accumulation of years brings pain and wounds, especially physical and sometimes mental, but it also gives you other things, such as experience and the opportunity to meet new people, make new friends, discover new horizons that you could not fathom. when you were younger.

Yes, it is true that one more year lived can weigh you down physically but it also enriches you spiritually. It frees you from old prejudices, teaches you to live unarmed, strips you of fear and brings you new friends even though you may lose others. In this year that has just been called “old”, in my profession as a journalist I met, without even meeting them physically, new fellow friends who work in the American editions of the newspaper such as Lorena, Francesco, Federico, Jon and many others. They were a gift.

I am convinced that I am writing this text in the wrong way. That there is a universal aspiration that 2023 will be a better year for everyone and for humanity, but as philology studies teach us, language sometimes deceives us and other times enriches us.

I was thinking the other day that this language, heritage of Homo Sapiens, is at the same time a fallacy and a source of wealth of meanings.

Being a year older can seem like a loss, but also a wealth. The older you feel, you see yourself with fewer commitments, more free and with a greater ability to interpret the world. Not for nothing in the past the elderly were seen as wise, as accumulators of experience, whether they were nobles or commoners. Yes, the old peasants were wells of accumulated wisdom. Not perhaps culture, it comes etymologically from “cultivating the land”, from the roots. It was the years lived that gave this category of people the name of wise men.

Language is so rich, so surprising, so prolific, so sublimely enigmatic that the opposite can sometimes mean the same thing. Think of this small example: someone leaves a bakery with a loaf of bread fresh from the oven. You can present this bread as a “warm” bread, but also as the opposite, a “fresh” bread. Both things are true. It’s warm because it just came out of the fire and it’s cool, because it’s from right now. They are the mysteries of language, of words, so important, so enigmatic, so rich that it is what makes us the kings of creation.

So, for my friends, for all those I love, for the anonymous ones who are part of my universe, especially for those who suffer the most discrimination and pain, Happy New Year, but also Happy Old Year, that life is a rainbow with all shades of color, a symbol that nothing is finished and that everything can be even better. And above all life is that, desire for happiness and extermination of pain.