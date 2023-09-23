And they don’t get any more subtle…

BMWs are extremely popular. Not only among Autoblog editors, but also among car burglars. And then we don’t really mean thieves stealing the car as a whole, but thieves who target certain parts.

This is certainly not a new phenomenon, but this year has not gotten any better. We wrote in June that a traveling gang of BMW robbers is active in the Netherlands. They mainly target things like the steering wheel and the multimedia system.

It happened again this week in a parking garage in Utrecht: thieves targeted a BMW M235i Convertible. The damage to the outside is usually limited to a smashed window, but in this case they also stole the fuel cap with brute force.

The burglars also put the knife in the convertible top and smashed a window (which is a bit of a double take). And the interior has of course been stripped. All in all, the robbers damaged the car quite badly.

This was not a one-off incident at this location, as it is already the third car burglary in this parking garage within a week. Earlier this week, two Volkswagens were also destroyed: an e-Golf and a Passat Variant.

According to whoever shares the photos on X (formerly known as Twitter), the police make no effort to investigate. Unfortunately, the reality is that there is often little that can be done if there are no camera images. And the burglars usually leave few traces. At least, no traces that are of any use to the police.

Photos: @Thijs on X

