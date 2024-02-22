BMW has also been caught using cheating software. Does this never end?

When you say Volkswagen and TDI, you say 'what nice and economical cars they are!', but people who don't have one say 'cheating software!', 'dieselgate' and 'shame!!!'.

In case you missed it: Volkswagen had tuned the software of their diesel engines in such a way that it could recognize the difference between a laboratory test and normal use. It then adjusted the engine performance accordingly. So the emissions in test conditions were very limited, but in the open air the car vomited a lot of NOX and CO2.

BMW also uses cheating software, according to KBA

But despite the fact that Volkswagen and cheating diesels go together like Christian Horner and a Second Love account, they were certainly not the only ones at Volkswagen. The German transport authority has caught BMW using cheating software! The KBA discovered that emissions can be manipulated in BMWs.

Naturally, your dear readers are interested in the model in question: that is the BMW Of those 150,000, 33,000 drive in Germany. The number of infected X3 diesels in our country is not known. Given the sky-high motor vehicle tax on these types of cars, you don't have to worry about there being a lot of them on the road. For context, there are only 77 X3 diesels from before 2014 for sale on Marktplaats.

And now?

What now? The KBA will now conduct further investigation. Not so much to inappropriate text messages from obliquely marching F1 team bosses, but to the software of the BMW X3s with diesel engines. BMW itself has indicated that it will fully cooperate with the investigation.

BMW also has a lot of modifications planned for the affected cars. And no, those cars do not get coilovers and forged rims, but the necessary updates to the engine. Obviously new software, but also hardware updates. It is not known exactly what these are. Just for context, after the Volkswagen diesel scandal, there have been plenty of other brands that came under fire, such as Mercedes, PSA, Stellantis (yes, really), Renault-Nissan and General Motors.

