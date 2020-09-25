The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached Yas Bank co-promoter Rana Kapoor to a flat worth Rs 127 crore in London. The ED said on Friday that the flat was attached in connection with the money laundering probe against Kapoor and others. The Central Investigation Agency has issued a temporary order under the Money Laundering Prevention Act (PMLA) for attachment of Arrangement-1 at 77 South Adle Street.

“The market value of the flat is 13.5 million pounds (about Rs 127 crore),” the ED said in a statement. Rana Kapoor signed DOIT Creations Jersey Ltd. in 2017. The flat was bought in the name of 99 million pounds (about Rs 93 crore). He himself owns the flat. According to the investigating agency, he had received information from a reliable source that Kapoor wanted to sell the London flat and had hired a reputed property consultant.

According to the ED, “inquiries from other sources revealed that the property was put up for sale on several websites.” As part of the process, the agency will now contact the UK’s equivalent investigative unit for the implementation of the attachment order and declare that the property cannot be bought or sold as it has been seized under criminal sections of the PMLA.

Earlier, the ED has attached assets in the same manner in other investigative cases under the PMLA in the US, Dubai and Australia. The Enforcement Directorate had registered a case under the PMLA against Kapoor, his family members and others after seeing the CBI FIR. It was alleged in the CBI FIR that Yes Bank violated the rules and gave suspicious loans worth crores of rupees to various units and in return the bribes were allegedly given to the Kapoor family.