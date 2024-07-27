For those watching the Olympics opening ceremony last night, no, that was not your imagination – a familiar hooded Assassin did indeed invade the rooftops of Paris last night.

While it’s hard to find footage given a trigger-happy copyright gremlin is striking down videos all over the place, there are still a number of images and video of Assassin’s Creed Unity’s Arno carrying the Olympic torch for anyone who missed it:

Assassin’s Creed Arno holds the Olympic torch.Watch on YouTube

And no, it’s not a coincidence – that really is an Assassin’s Creed reference. Though it had been suggested that Ubisoft’s tentpole franchise may be making an appearance, last night the French company confirmed it:



Here’s some more of Arno’s infiltration:



Assassin’s Creed Unity – which will soon celebrate its tenth anniversary – was set in 18th-century Paris, which makes Arno’s return fitting, if a little surprising given he is perhaps not the most beloved Assassin, and Unity was not the best-performing game at launch.



It does, however, commemorate the hugely-successful series in a mainstream event seen by millions, and solidifies just how influential Ubisoft is to the people of Paris.