Less than a week before the start of the World Cup in Qatar, and before the arrival of more than a million people in the small emirate – the size of the Murcia region and 2.7 million inhabitants – the problems begin. The Qatari organizing committee agreed, under pressure from FIFA – under pressure, in turn, from the sponsors – to allow alcohol consumption in the country, where the sharia (Islamic law). The guidelines seemed clear, as Fatma al Nuaimi, executive director of communication of the so-called Supreme Committee for Organization and Legacy, detailed in a recent interview in EL PAÍS: you could drink from three hours before the matches and one after in the areas designated for it. There would also be a specific area to recover from drunkenness and others without alcohol for fans of the region who wanted to “enjoy the experience as a family.” But Qatari organizers became nervous when they saw the first beer stalls around the stadiums and told tournament sponsor Budweiser on Saturday that they had to relocate them to less visible areas around the eight venues where all 64 games will be played. The New York Timeswhich points out that the order came from members of the Qatari royal family, published a video on Monday of a group of workers moving the stalls.

Asked about this change in position, the Supreme Committee for the Organization and the Legacy limits itself to sending a cryptic statement that seems to say one thing and the opposite: “Six days from the start of the World Cup in Qatar 2022, they are finalizing operational plans as we prepare to welcome the world. Those plans involve management teams improving the requirements for all competition venues. This has a direct impact on the location of certain fan areas. Drinking times and locations remain the same in all eight World Cup stadiums.”

Qatar’s Penal Code, which the country has agreed to ignore during the competition for these cases, establishes penalties of up to six months and fines of up to 800 euros for anyone who drinks alcohol in a public place or is found drunk on the street and bothers others. . Before the World Cup, alcohol was served —to foreigners— in some hotels and restaurants, where a beer costs an average of 12 euros. There is only one place where you can buy alcohol in the whole country and it is owned by the airline group Qatar Airways. It is on the outskirts of Doha and is not accessible to everyone. To be able to buy there, the worker must bring a letter from his company expressly authorizing him to drink, and it is also necessary to present the payroll because it is only allowed to buy quantities according to a percentage of salary.

A former Spanish diplomat in the area recalls that the place was so seedy that he had “the feeling that he was buying crack” instead of beer or wine every time he went. It is also not allowed to bring alcohol into the country. If the tourist carries a bottle in his suitcase, it will be confiscated, although they can recover it when they return, according to several foreigners who tried.

