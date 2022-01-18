As you are probably already aware, microsoft bought from ActivisionBlizzard for almost $70 billion dollars. This means that the games Activision now they will be under the seal of Xbox, including gigantic franchises like Call of Duty, Overwatch, Crash Bandicoot, Spyro, and many more.

Obviously, this also represents something important for Xbox GamePass. And it is that from now on, it is expected that the vast majority, if not all, the games of Activision constantly come to this service. However, many of them will not do so until the deal is officially closed, which could occur during fiscal year 2023. microsoft. In other words, between July 2022 and June 2023.

“Once this transaction goes through, we will be offering as many Activision Blizzard games as we can within Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, both new and existing games from Activision Blizzard’s huge catalog. We also announced that Game Pass now has 25 million subscribers. As always, we look forward to adding more value and games to Game Pass. With nearly 400 million monthly active players in 190 countries and three franchises in excess of $1 billion, Activision Blizzard will make Game Pass one of the services with one of the most varied and diverse game lineups. throughout the industry.”

This news is particularly important, especially since video games Activision do not usually reach GamePass. East publisher has worked closely with Sony in recent years, thus preventing many of its games from reaching the service.

Publisher’s note: It was to be expected considering that the exact same thing happened when Microsoft bought Bethesda. Surely Game Pass subscribers will be able to enjoy the new Call of Duty from day one on Game Pass, as well as the other releases that Activision Blizzard may have in the future.

Via: Xbox