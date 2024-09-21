Yerson Mosquera comes from being a figure with the Colombian national team, but in the match of his team, Wolves, against Aston Villa He was seriously injured.

Mosquera was having a good match, but at the end of the match he had a collision, fell to the ground and had to leave on a stretcher.

Nothing confirmed

The Wolves medical team entered the pitch and spent several minutes examining the left knee, which, as seen in the images, is not in good condition.

The defender left the field and was replaced by Santiago Bueno. Wolves, in addition to the injury, could not hold on to the 0-1 lead and at the end of the match fell 3-1.

