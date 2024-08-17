The Colombian Yerson Mosquera debuted this Saturday in the Premier League After a season playing in the Spanish League with the Villarreal shirt. It was not a good debut for the centre-back, his team, Wolverhampton lost 2-0 against Arsenal and his actions are highly criticised in England.

To the defender born in Apartado (Antioquia) The opportunity to debut with the team opened up for him Wolverhampton In a very tough match, as they visited Arsenal at the Emirates, a high-tension encounter that saw the Colombian involved in two controversies.

Yerson Moquera with Wolverhampton. Photo:EFE Share

Mosquera He received good reviews from the British press, but his actions on the pitch left much to be desired. In the 55th minute, with his team losing 1-0, he risked being sent off with a controversial move.

In a struggle, the German Kai Havertz grabbed him by the shoulder and knocked him down. In the middle of the fall, the Colombian put his right hand on the German’s neck, as if to suffocate him against the grass. He quickly let go after exerting force that left his rival in pain.

The play was not reviewed by the VAR and referee Jarred Gillet considered that it did not merit showing the yellow card.

At the end of the game, Yerson Mosquera He was once again the protagonist, this time with Gabriel Jesus, who was adjusting his boot when the Colombian grabbed him by the buttocks, provoking the rage of the Brazilian who reacted with a push.

Mosquera He finished the game without seeing a yellow card and was one of the highest rated players, scoring above 7 on the scoresheet after blocking two shots, making three successful tackles, having a 71 percent effectiveness in duels won and an 88 percent effectiveness in passes.

However, his controversial actions overshadowed his good debut with Wolverhampton in the Premier League.

