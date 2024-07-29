Various teams of Brazil They would have the defender in their sights Yerry Mina, who added a few minutes with the Colombian National Team in the America Cup and is on vacation after a difficult season with Cagliari in Italy.

The 29-year-old player could spark the interest of Brazilian clubs who want to bring him back after the good performance he had in the Palmeirasa club that allowed him to make the leap to Europe after signing for the Barcelona.

Is there interest from the Basque Country?

In recent days there had been talk of a possible interest from the Vasco da Gama who is looking for a central defender who is a leader in defense, a quality that he has Yerry Mina. According to Globo Esporte, the Colombian is not in the plans of the Rio de Janeiro team.

The cited media points out that the alleged interest in Yerry Mina It is more of a massive request from the fans of Vasco da Gama who are desperate to have the Colombian in their ranks. The board would not follow the same line as its fans and would discard him.

The possibility of the player born in Guachené return to Brazil It is cold, because the Vasco da Gama He believes that the requested price would be too high and they cannot make such a huge financial effort.

Future in Europe

Another possibility that had been discussed is that of Cruzeirowho is also combing the market in search of a central defender and Yerry has a very good poster. However, The Brazilian team has not yet taken the first step to approach the player’s entourage.

For now, the future of Yerry Mina He is still in Europe, as he has a contract with Cagliari of Italy after a very good season under the technical direction of Claudio Ranieri, who recovered some of the football that took the Colombian to the Old Continent.

Yerry arrived in January of this year to Sardinia on loan from Fiorentina and, after his good performances, the board decided to extend the contract of the Colombian national team centre-back until 2025

HAROLD YEPES

