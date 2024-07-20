The players of the Colombia selection They spend a few days on vacation after playing in the Copa América, in which they were runners-up after losing the final to Argentina.

Players Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, Yerry Mina and Jefferson Lerma They were seen in Guatapé, Antioquia, where they are promoting an important partnership to build a multi-million dollar commercial complex.

Guatapé Plaza is the name of the megaproject, which began construction in 2023 and in which Cuadrado and Mina began as partners. Lerma has now joined them.

“Being part of this shopping complex is the beginning of all the things that we as Colombians have the responsibility to do for our country: to rescue our culture, contribute to productivity and proudly carry the flags as ambassadors of our homeland,” said Mina.

Mina visited Uribe Vélez

The Colombian National Team did not have a welcome activity after its performance in the Copa America, the team arrived in the country last Monday in silence and each player went their own way. It is said that they even refused to have a visit to the Narino Palace.

However, what did happen was the visit of the defender Yerry Mina to the former president Alvaro Uribe Velez.

In a video published by Uribe himself, they are seen at the farm known as El Ubérrimo, which is located a few minutes from Montería.

In the curious video, Uribe is on horseback and makes him circle around the national team’s central defender and touches his head. “I couldn’t even reach Yerry on horseback,” the former president wrote on his Instagram account. The video has more than 300 thousand views.

However, the video also sparked criticism on social media, with some even seeing discriminatory behaviour in it, recalling the gesture made by Uruguayan José Giménez, touching Dávinson Sánchez’s hair at the Copa América in a video that sparked outrage and was labelled racist.

